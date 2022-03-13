It's 2022, Put Your Ideals On Leash, Samantha Shuts Trolls

The Family Man 2 star Samantha Ruth Prabhu was the head-turner at the Critics Choice Awards 2022 in Mumbai on March 10 as she walked in style wearing a beautiful bottle green with a deep plunge neckline gown. Before arriving at the event she posted a collage of her stunning pictures from the photoshoot wearing the same outfit on social media. Actors like Raashi Khanna and Rashmika Mandana and other celebrities gushed over her exquisite avatar on social media. While the fashion police seemed to be in awe of her boldness, however, a section of netizens didn’t want to lose a chance to troll her for her choice of outfit.

A displeased user commented, “Itna clothe piche lga rkha h isse acha aage lga leti." Another user wrote, "Sam's fashion sense many people will follow this new colour combination now." While another user joked, "Mere ghar ka parda mil gaya.”

With the help of fashion stylist Preetham Jukalker, the southern beauty amplified the glam quotient. She set the internet on fire when she took to Instagram to drop her sultry poses pictures with a caption. “One of my most favourite looks”

The Majili actor decided to give back to those who criticised her choice of clothing. She penned a long note talking about how people make ‘snap judgments’ about women’s choice of clothing, race, education, skin tone etc. She added people should be more concerned about bettering themselves and avoid imposing their ideals on others.

"As a woman, I bear firsthand knowledge of what it means to be judged. We judge women based on what they wear, their race, education, social standing, appearance, skin tone, and the list goes on and on. Making snap judgments about a person simply based on the clothes they wear is quite literally the easiest thing one can do. Now that we're in the year 2013" can we finally stop judging a woman based on the hemlines & necklines she adorns and focus instead on bettering ourselves?. Turning that judgment inward and training it on Turning that judgment inward and training it on one's own is evolution! Projecting our deals on someone else never did anyone any good... lets' gently rewrite the way we measure and understand a person!"