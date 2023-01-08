It’s Confirmed: Not Shivin, Rachita Eliminated From Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 viewers are eager to know which contestant exactly eliminated from the house this week. Earlier Bigg Boss Tamil unofficial pages on social media declared Shivin is out of the glasshouse. Based on that speculation, the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 audience set the internet on fire and slammed Vijay Television for doing unfair eliminations. Later, there was news about Rachita's elimination. With her elimination news, viewers got confused about who exactly faced the axe this week. Because, both Shivin and Rachita are the strong contestants in the house. Now, a few reliable sources say that not Shivin, Rachita is out of the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 house.

Rachita elimination is also creating loud noise on the internet. Rachita's elimination is unexpected and her fans are trolling Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 makers for not taking audience choice. Rachita has gained a huge fan following outside the Bigg Boss Tamil house with her performance and behaviour in the task. Rachita was expected to be on the finale list as she was topping the voting polls with highest voting percentage every week. What do you think about Rachita’s elimination? Is ita fair or unfair decision? Comment below. Follow Sakshi Post.