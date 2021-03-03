The Income Tax officials have conducted raids at heroine Taapsee Pannu's residence in Mumbai. The IT sleuths not only conducted raids at Taapsee Pannu's home but also at the producer Madhu Mantena and director/producer Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl's residence in Mumbai.

According to the reports, raids have been conducted in 20 other locations apart from celebs homes in Mumbai.

Taapsee Pannu is an Indian actress and is a well known face in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil film industries. With each passing day, she evolved as a star and won various awards. She stepped into film industry with the movie, Jhummandi Naadam and later acted in various films. She got noticed for her performance in the movie, Pink. After the success of Pink, she acted in different types of films like 'The Ghazi Attack, Naam Shabana, Mulk, Manmarziyaan, Badla' etc. On the professional front, Taapsee Pannu will be seen in films like Haseen Dilruba, Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, etc.