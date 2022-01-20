It is Entertainment Guaranteed for Zee Tamil viewers this Sunday

After enthralling its ardent viewers with some exciting surprises this Pongal, Zee Tamil is all set to continue its Entertainment Fiesta over the weekend. A major twist in Ninaithalae Inikkum is going to keep the audience hooked with a lot of twists and turns. After trying to stop Preethi’s marriage with Rahul and helping Jagadish from a life-threatening scenario, Siddharth and Bommi find themselves in a very precarious situation. While Jagadish tries his best to warn Preethi’s family about Rahul, his words fall on deaf ears. However, Bommi single-handedly fights the evil Rahul and strives to save the family. To witness this intriguing battle, tune in to the 2.5 hrs special episode on 23rd January at 1:30 pm.

After some high voltage action, Zee Tamil will entertain its audience by airing a hit fantasy drama - Vinodhaya Sitham at 4 pm on Sunday, 23rd January. Starring Samuthirakani and Thambi Ramaiya, the unique story of a common man given a chance to go back in time and rectify his mistakes will surely entertain the audience. But that’s not it! The recently launched popular reality shows - Junior Super Stars season 4 at 6.30 PM (Sat & Sun) and Super Queen (Sundays 8 PM) will truly make it a splendid evening for viewers. Both the shows will bring out the extraordinary talent of their contestants with some exciting and entertaining games that will keep everyone glued to their TV screens. What’s more is that as per audience request, Vidhya No 1 will now start airing at 8 pm from 24th January, Monday onwards, while Anbe Sivam will shift to the 10 pm slot.

The channel’s viewers are in for a treat as they are guaranteed entertainment this weekend! So, tune in to Zee Tamil and enjoy your weekend and OTT platform Zee5 as well for some really exciting content