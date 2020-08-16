Gorgeous actress Nidhhi Agerwal today touched 8.5 million followers on Facebook. She forayed into Telugu film with Savyasachi in 2018. It featured Akkineni Naga Chaitanya in the lead role and the film failed to live up to the audience expectations. Nidhhi’s breakthrough film was ‘iSmart Shankar', and from then on, her fan following has been increasing with each passing day.

Talking about her other social media accounts, Niddhi has over 5.4 million followers on Instagram while on Twitter she has over half a million followers. Altogether, total followers on social media of Nidhhi seems to be 14.5 million followers.

On the career front, Nidhi is reading scripts but she is yet to announce the details with whom she is going to team up. On the other hand, Nidhhi will be soon making her Kollywood debut with Ravi’s Bhoomi and Sandalwood debut with Puneeth Rajkumar’s James respectively.