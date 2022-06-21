ISHQ EXPRESS to Stream on Amazon miniTV for FREE from June 23

Amazon miniTV today announced the premiere of its upcoming romantic series - Ishq Express, a concept by Satish Raj Kasireddi. Written & Directed by Tanmai Rastogi & Saurabh George Swamy and produced by Ahab Jafri (Tauzi) & Satish Raj Kasireddi of Lockdown Shorts Studio, the new series stars popular actors Ritvik Sahore and Gayatrii Bhhardwaj in lead roles. It will stream on Amazon’s shopping app absolutely free from June 23.

Ishq Express is Aarav (Ritvik) and Tanya’s (Gayatrii) love story where two individuals go on an unguarded exploration in their youth on a journey called life. They meet while boarding a train to their hometown. What follows is a cute love story with the duo entangled in mutual, yet unspoken feelings for each other without any pretence, judgement, or any inhibitions.

“Ishq Express is a beautiful story of two young adults who will take audiences on a breezy romantic journey. Every train journey is special, and this new series will have every viewer relive those special memories. Ishq Express promises to be a fun ride and we look forward to the reaction of our viewers,” said, Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Amazon miniTV for ‘Ishq Express’, as viewers across India will be able to enjoy this beautiful story for free on Amazon’s shopping app. Watching Ritvik and Gayatri endearingly recreate the stumbling highs and lows of new love is sure to send our audience reminiscing”, said Ahab Jafri (Tauzi), Lockdown Shorts Studio.

Ishq Express will premiere on June 23 on Amazon miniTV for FREE. You can find Amazon miniTV on Amazon’s shopping app and now on Fire TV too!

