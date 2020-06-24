HYDERABAD: Bollywood has lost some of the legendary actors in the year 2020. A few talented stars said goodbye to this world forever. Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Wajid Khan and recently Sushant Singh Rajput. The 'Kai Po Che!' hero committed suicide and it has sent shock waves not only to the filmy buffs but also to others. After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, many topics came in to picture like 'Nepotism', how outsiders have to struggle to create their place in Bollywood, etc. Some of the stars from the film industry have raised their voice and said that nepotism exists in B-town and some of the big wigs will not give chance for the outsiders to grow.

Now, Babil, the son of the most talented late actor Irrfan Khan shared a post. He said that we have lost two very sincere people around us and it comes as an unbelievable shock, the way Sushant has died. He further wrote as, "Naturally, we have descended into pinning the blame on something or someone, which in itself is the most futile act because to find peace by playing the blame game is not honest peace, it is a fleeting reflection of a lie. I urge you to not blame someone or something for this incredibly unfortunate happening, I urge you to accept that life is filled with leg spin deliveries bouncing off spin with no apparent explanation or understanding provided, I urge you to stop investigating the reason because it only brings more despair to the people intimately suffering the loss. Instead we must celebrate the evolution of these sincere men and let their wisdom manifest in our own journeys in some way, hoping to keep little lanterns of their memories ignited in our sensitive souls. I’m saying stand up for what’s right without using Sushant’s demise as an excuse, if you want to rebel against nepotism, do so, but don’t use Sushant as a reason to why you’re doing so now. Stand up for what’s right regardless anyway in any case. (And it would and should be my fight to prove to the audience that I deserve a shot.)"

Fans are sharing their thoughts and are raising their voice against Bollywood celebs who have supported nepotism in the industry. According to the reports, the effigies of stars like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar were burnt in Bihar and the people of Bihar wants to ban the films of these stars in their state.

Sushant died after hanging himself at his residence in Mumbai on June 14th. Police are interrogating the people who are close to Sushant and are trying to find out the actual reason behind the late actor's serious decision to end his life. Sushant's 'Dil Bechara' film was ready to be released but got postponed due to the coronavirus induced lockdown. He was last seen in the movies, Chhichhore and the Netflix film Drive.