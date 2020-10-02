Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan won the hearts of the people with his new look. SRK was spotted in the stands at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. He donned a purple beanie to match the colour of the KKR jerseys. Gauri Khan and Aryan accompanied SRK at the match. The photos of SRK enjoying the match with his family in Dubai went viral.KKR is co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan, actress Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta. Shah Rukh took to his Instagram and shared a photo with caption, "Happy team= Happy SRK". Here is the photo.

After KKR won the match, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted sharing Sachin Tendulkar's tweet: "Now anything I would say about KKR and the boys will mean nothing. The great man has spoken. Just so happy to see all in the team propping up the youngsters and making it count. Love you boys 'lots of pyaar from a little afar'." Here is the tweet.

Sachin Tendulkar in his tweet mentioned the names of Shubmann Gill, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Royals all-rounder Tom Curran. Shah Rukh Khan was mighty impressed with Kolkata Knight Riders victory over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Wednesday.

The fans of SRK can't keep calm after watching Shah Rukh's new hairstyle. Here are some of the reactions from the Twitter.

Our lucky mascot, our favourite Knight is in the house! 🔥#RRvKKRpic.twitter.com/Fhx05bCPDw — SRK Warriors Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) September 30, 2020

Every Srkian After Seeing King Khan in Stadium 💜 pic.twitter.com/OoYYjaU6By — sharvari joshi (@Sharvarijoshi20) September 30, 2020

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the movie, Zero directed by Aanad L Rai. The movie turned out as a huge disaster at the box office. It is all known knowledge that Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a new film under the direction of Atlee. Deepika Padukone is going to share screen space with SRK.