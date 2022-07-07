Introducing Venu Thottempudi As CI Murali In Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja Ramarao On Duty

Actor Venu Thottempudi who took long break from films is making comeback with mass maharaja Ravi Teja’s highly anticipated action thriller Ramarao On Duty directed by Sarath Mandava under Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas and RT Teamworks.

Venu has played a very crucial role in the movie and his character poster has been unveiled. Introduced as CI Murali, Venu looks bit serious in the poster. This character travels along with Ravi Teja almost throughout the movie.

Promotions are in full swing for the movie and three songs released so far by the makers enchanted music lovers. The third single Seesa, in particular, enticed mases. They will be releasing title song of the movie soon. Sam CS scored music for the movie.

Post-production works are underway for the movie which is based on real incidents. Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan are the heroines in the movie for which cinematography is by Sathyan Sooryan ISC. Praveen KL is the editor.

The movie is gearing up for its theatrical release on July 29th.

Cast: Ravi Teja, Divyasha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan, Venu Thottempudi, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, ‘Sarpatta’ John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, Surekha Vani and more.