Introducing Gautham Vasudev Menon As Major Selvan In Sita Ramam

Class and sensible filmmaker Gautam Vaudev Menon has played the role of Major Selvan in the upcoming musical romantic entertainer Sita Ramam being directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Looks bit serious here, Gautam Menon seems to be a perfect choice for the role. The glimpse gives detailing about his appearance and mood. However, it doesn’t have a dialogue.

There is importance for every actor in the movie. Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur are the lead pair in the movie that stars several noted actors including Rashmika Mandanna, Sumanth, Tharun Bhascker etc. in important roles. It will be eye-pleasing to see so many popular actors in this film that is being made as a visual extravaganza.

Songs, teaser and intro videos of all the actors got tremendous response. There’s huge eagerness for the theatrical trailer of the movie now.

Aswini Dutt is producing the movie under Swapna Cinema, while Vyjayanthi Movies presents it. Vishal Chandrashekhar has provided music for the movie that has cinematography by PS Vinod.

The film being made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages will release in cinemas on August 5th.