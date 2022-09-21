Interweave Consulting Brings a Thought Leadership Series on Inclusions of Persons With Disabilities at the Workplace

Bengaluru: Leading Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) firm Interweave Consulting in collaboration with Social Equity Advisory Services is all set to organize a first-of-its-kind thought leadership series on “Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities at the Workplace”. The unique event is aimed at showcasing practical insights, thought-provoking sessions and challenges on varying aspects of DEI. The thought leadership series will host events featuring interactive panels of experts, policymakers and corporate leaders on 22nd and 29th September 2022.

The thought leadership series will host sessions with a focus on the mandate for private sector organizations, as per Rights for Persons with Disabilities 2016 (RPWD 2016) and its implications. It will also lay emphasis on the importance of people readiness, accessibility, accommodation, and employee resource groups in building an inclusive workplace. It will further highlight the role of technology in the inclusion of people with disabilities. It will also be aimed at motivating the organizations that are still considering embarking on the journey and providing important insights to the organizations, that are already on this path.

The speakers for the 22nd of September are Aradhana Lal – SVP Sustainability & ESG – Lemon Tree Hotels; Anjana Chiramel – Sr. HR Manager and HR Champion, Disability India ERG – Microsoft; Ranjit Jose – VP HR – Diageo; Rakesh Prasad – AVP HR & D&I Lead – IndiGo; and for 29th we have DEI Leads from organizations like ANZ, Sapient, Capgemini.

They will come together to share their experiences, insights, and best practices. It will showcase success stories of organizations who have implemented DEI policies and will share their disability inclusion journey and talk about the preparations, challenges and ways to mitigate them.

“The thought leadership series is our attempt to bring together all the stakeholders including organizations, experts, policymakers and corporate leaders on a single platform for building a conducive and inclusive workplace for people with special needs. It is encouraging that companies are actively going ahead with the implementation of their DEI policies and strategies and the outcomes of this series will definitely provide them with a roadmap. Also, the thought-provoking sessions will help to create an action plan to help companies be more aware of issues faced by persons with special needs and come up with policies that best suit them,” said Nirmala Menon, Founder and CEO of Interweave Consulting.