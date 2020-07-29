Actor Sonu Sood is an Internet sensation. He has been grabbing all the headlines since the time the nationwide coronavirus lockdown was imposed. The on-screen villain has suddenly become the darling of the masses. Like no one else could, he has been taking up massive rescue and relief measures to help stranded migrant workers reach their home states.

For this he has arranged countless bus services with his own money. Not only this, whenever there is a report of someone in dire need during this crippling times, he is the first one to respond and help them out either in cash or kind. Recently, he sent out a tractor within hours of knowing that a farmer in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh used his two daughters to plough his farm field in the absence of buffaloes.

Sonu Sood is one of the most successful actors, having worked in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil films. He shot to fame with his breakthrough performance in ‘Arundhati’ then on, there is no turning back in his career. After that Sonu also appeared in Bollywood’s much-acclaimed franchise Dabbang starring Salman Khan. Sonu was known to portray negative characters on the silver screen and is touted to be one of the highest-paid stars in the industry.

People are showering praises for his good work on social media. He has been receiving admiration and adulation from all parts of the country. During nation lockdown time, Sonu Sood has helped the migrant workers who were stuck in Mumbai with their families. He arranged transportation to the migrant workers to help them reach their homes safely amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Sonu Sood has carved a niche for himself and drawn appreciation from all quarters for his acting chops. In the wake of his massive acts of benevolence, the question that is there on everyone’s lips is about his financial status? How is he managing to take up all these activities which involves a lot of money? Against this backdrop, we will let the cat out of the bag on the net worth of the pan-India actor. According to sources, Sonu Sood’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 130 crores. Can’t believe your eyes? But given his demand in films across languages in the country, it’s only natural for him to be that wealthy.

On the professional front, Sonu Sood will be next seen in the much-anticipated movie ‘Radha Gaja Raja’. The film was scheduled to release in October. Due to the current situation, the film is not likely to release, as originally planned. We will be hearing on this sooner or later from the makers of the film.