Bollywood beauty Shilpa Shetty is a fitness freak, celebrated International Yoga Day and Father's Day on Sunday. Shilpa shared a couple of videos on her Instagram. In one of the videos, one could see Raj Kundra, Viaan chanting the mantra OM and at the end of video, Raj says Happy International Yoga Day whereas Viaan wishes his dad, a 'Happy Father's Day'. She captioned the video as, "Today is extra special. It's International Yoga Day and Father's Day too! I truly believe, the family that eats, prays, and practices yoga together. stays together. So, we had Daddy and son Viaan-Raj spending a little extra time together. Sharing a little snippet from our 'Yoga with Family' session. Here's to the unsung hero of the house, who is often the home-jester and the rock of Gibraltar for all of us, who quietly makes everything right, cheers us on, and is the wind beneath our wings. Fathers truly are our first heroes, just like you are Raj Kundra. Thank you for always being such a hands-on father to Viaan and now Samisha. I feel extremely proud that they have the perfect role model to look up to. Happy Father's Day, my love." Here is the video, just have a look at it.

Shilpa shared another video in which can be seen chanting the mantra - "Asato Maa Sad-Gamaya, Tamaso Maa Jyotir-Gamaya, Mrityor Maa Amritam Gamaya, Om Shanti Shanti Shanti hi." She also explained the meaning of the mantra.

• Keep me not in the Phenomenal World of Unreality, but make me go towards the Reality of Eternal Self,

• Keep me not in the Ignorant State of Darkness, but make me go towards the Light of Spiritual Knowledge,

• Keep me not in the World of Mortality, but make me go towards the World of Immortality of Self-Realization,

• Om, Peace, Peace, Peace.

She said that, "Today I’ve shared a personal ritual with you all. I've been chanting the Shanti Mantra after every yoga session, because it helps me tell the Universe, our guiding force in nature... that I surrender to the will of nature. I accept that I don't know it all and I want to be drawn towards a better existence. I understand how limited my knowledge is of my own being and ask to be connected to all elements of nature in the way that humans were meant to be. Today, I pledge to work on bettering myself every day, so I can be of service to all in this lifetime, how I was intended to be. When this acceptance comes from within, you start realizing the deeper meaning of life. Shared the mantra here along with its meaning. Hoping we can all adopt and follow it as a way of life." Here is the video shared by Shilpa.