International Emmy 2022 nominations List

International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences President and CEO Bruce Paisner recently announced this year's nominees for the International Emmy Awards 2022.

While releasing the nominations he talked about the diversity and quality of the nominees. Paisner said that television knows no borders and is emerging around the globe.

He added, "We look forward to recognising these outstanding programs and performances on our global stage with the International Emmy".

He also said “This year, we have 23 countries representing 15 categories and 60 nominees. Netflix's 'Narcos: Mexico' picked up two nominations, the third season of another Netflix hit 'Sex Education' is nominated for Best Comedy Series alongside HBO Latin America's 'Bunker', Canal+'s 'On The Verge', and BBC's 'Dreaming Whilst Black' ”.

Here is the list of full nominations:

Arts Programming

Bios: Calamaro - Buena Vista Original Productions (Disney) / Nat Geo

Argentina

Charlie Chaplin, Le Génie De La Liberté [Charlie Chaplin, The Genius Of Liberty] - France Télévisions / Kuiv Productions

France

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act - Rogan Productions

United Kingdom

Wonderful World: A New York Jazz Story - NHK

Japan

Best Performance by an Actor

Sverrir Gudnason in En Kunglig Affär [A Royal Secret]

SVT

Stellanova Film / SVT / Film i Väst / Stockholm Film Fund

Sweden

Scoot McNairy in Narcos: Mexico - Netflix / Gaumont

Mexico

Dougray Scott in Irvine Welsh’s Crime - Cineflix Media Inc. / Buccaneer Media / Off Grid Film & TV

United Kingdom

Lee Sun-Kyun in Dr. Brain - Bound Entertainment / Kakao Entertainment / Studioplex / Dark Circle Pictures / Apple

South Korea

Best Performance by an Actress

Celine Buckens in Showtrial - World Productions

United Kingdom

Leticia Colin in Onde Está Meu Coração [Where My Heart Is] - Globoplay

Brazil

Kim Engelbrecht in Reyka - tpf london / Quizzical / Serena Cullen Productions / MNET South Africa / Fremantle / Heromotives

South Africa

Lou de Laâge in Le Bal des Folles [The Mad Women’s Ball] - Légende Films / Amazon

France

Comedy

Búnker [Bunker] - HBO Latin America / WarnerMedia Latin America / Dopamine

Mexico

Dreaming Whilst Black - Big Deal Films

United Kingdom

On The Verge - The Film TV / Canal+ Creation Originale

France

Sex Education - Netflix / Eleven Film

United Kingdom

Documentary

Enfants De Daech, Les Damnés De La Guerre [Iraq’s Lost Generation] - Cinétévé / France Televisions / LCP / RTS / DR / NRK / SVT / Région Ile-de-France / CNC / PROCIREP – ANGOA

France

Myanmar Coup: Digital Resistance - NHK

Japan

O Caso Evandro [The Evandro Case: A Devilish Plot] - Globoplay / Glaz Entretenimento

Brazil

The Return: Life After ISIS - Sky / Alba Sotorra Productions / MetFilm

United Kingdom

Drama Series

Lupin - Netflix / Gaumont Television

France

Narcos: Mexico - Netflix / Gaumont

Mexico

Reyka - tpf london / Quizzical / Serena Cullen Productions / MNET South Africa / Fremantle / Heromotives

South Africa

Vigil - World Productions

United Kingdom

Kids: Animation

Dapinty, Una Aventura Musicolor [Dapinty, A Musicolor Adventure] - Silverwolf Studios

Colombia

Fumetsu No Anata E [To Your Eternity] - NHK

Japan

Les Lapins Cretins – Invasion: Mission sur Mars [Rabbids Invasion Special – Mission to Mars] - Ubisoft Motion Pictures Rabbids

France

Shaun the Sheep: Flight Before Christmas - Netflix / Aardman

United Kingdom

Kids: Factual & Entertainment

Ikke Gjor Dette Mot Klimaet! [Don’t Do This To The Climate] - NRK

Norway

My Better World - Fundi Films / Maan Creative / Impact(ed) International

South Africa

Newsround Special – Let’s Talk About Periods - BBC

United Kingdom

Sueños Latinoamericanos [Latin American Dreams] - Mi Chica Producciones / Consejo Nacional De Television De Chile / Television Nacional De Chile

Chile

Kids: Live-Action

Anonima [Anonymously Yours] - Netflix / Woo Films

Mexico

Hardball – Season 2 - Australian Children’s Television Foundation / Northern Pictures

Australia

Kabam! - NPO / IJswater Films / KRO-NCRV

Netherlands

Lightspeed - Oak 3 Films Pte Ltd / Mediacorp TV Singapore Pte Ltd

Singapore

Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program

2021 Latin American Music Awards- NBC Universal Telemundo Enterprises / Somos Productions, LLC

United States

Buscando A Frida - Telemundo Global Studios / Argos

United States

La Suerte De Loli - Telemundo Global Studios

United States

Malverde, El Santo Patrón - Telemundo Global Studios / Equipment and Film Design (EFD)

United States

Non-Scripted Entertainment

La Voz Argentina [The Voice] – Season 3 - VIACOMCBS / Telefe

Argentina

LOL: Last One Laughing Germany - Constantin Entertainment GmbH / Amazon

Germany

Love on the Spectrum – Season 2 - Northern Pictures / ABC / Netflix

Australia

Top Chef Middle East – Season 5 - NBC Universal

United Arab Emirates

Short-Form Series

Espíritu Pionero [Pioneer Spirit] - TV Pública Argentina

Argentina

Fly on the Wall - Al Jazeera Digital

Qatar

Nissene i bingen [Santas in the Hay] - Seefood TV

Norway

Rūrangi - Autonomouse / The Yellow Affair

New Zealand

Sports Documentary

Chivas - Amazon Studios / Film 45 / Amazon / CobraFilms

Mexico

Kiyou No Kata [Kiyou’s Kata] - Kansai Television

Japan

Nadia - Federation Entertainment / Echo Studio

France

Queen Of Speed - Sky / Drum Studios

United Kingdom

Telenovela

Nos Tempos Do Imperador - TV Globo

Brazil

Two Lives - Bambú Producciones

Spain

YeonMo [The King’s Affection] - KBS (Korean Broadcasting System) / Netflix / Monster Union / Arc Media

South Korea

You Are My Hero - Gcoo Entertainment Co. Ltd. / China Huace Film & TV Co., Ltd / Croton Cultural Media Co., Ltd. / BEIJING LE BEN FILM MEDIA / Jindun Film & Television Culture Center of the Ministry of Public Security of China

China

TV Movie/Mini-Series

Help - The Forge / All3Media International

United Kingdom

Il est elle [(S)he] - Newen Connect / And So On Films

France

Isabel, La Historia Íntima De La Escritora Isabel Allende [Isabel, The Intimate Story Of Isabel Allende] - Megamedia Chile

Chile

On The Job - Reality MM Studios / Globe Studios / HBO / Warner Media

Philippines

