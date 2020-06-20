HYDERABAD: Tollwood actor Niharika Konidela is going to enter the wedlock soon. Yes! Now, no more breaks. The 'Oka Manasu' heroine took to her social media accounts and shared an interesting update, of late. She first posted a Starbucks coffee cup hinting that she is not going to be single anymore. Later, she shared a photo in which one could see her hugging a man. Finally, the actor revealed the photo of her would-be husband.

Niharika's beau, Chaitanya Jonnalgadda is the son of Guntur’s Inspector General of Police (IG), J Prabhakar Rao. Here are some of the interesting things about the Mr.Right of Niharika Konidela. Chaitanya Jonnalagga is an alumnus of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Jubilee Hills, BITS Pilani and the Indian School of Business. He is working as a business strategist in a top MNC in Hyderabad.

If we go through the Instagram of Chaitanya, it is clearly visible that he loves photography and street and life photography is his hobby. He captured a few picturesque scenes through his lens. The young man loves to travel a lot from spiritual treks in the Himalayas to ziplining in Dubai. Chaitanya is also a fitness freak. Here is the proof.

One more interesting thing about Chaitanya is that he is a die-hard fan of watches. He shared many photos on his Instagram, in which we could see different types of watches. Here is one of the photo which tells how much he loves watches.

Speaking to a website, Niharika said: “Yes, I have found the person I want to spend the rest of my life with. We are not engaged officially yet and my social media post was to just officially announce that I’m taken. Naturally, I’m thrilled right now." Sources say that engagement didn't take place and the marriage is likely to take place in the month of August. Let us wait for the official information.

Chaitanya also confirmed the news through his Instagram account. He shared a photo of Niharika kissing him. He captioned the photo as, 'NisChay'. Here is the photo.