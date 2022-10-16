Boyfriend's Harassment Behind Vaishali Takkar Suicide?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Vaishali Takkar allegedly died by suicide on Sunday. The incident took place in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh. According to the reports, she died by hanging herself in her house. She was 29 years.

Police officer RD Kanwa told PTI. "She was rushed to hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The body has been sent for postmortem. A suicide note was found in her room but its contents cannot be divulged now as it is a matter of probe."

"Her e-gadgets will be probed. Her neighbour Rahul harassed her and thus, she took this extreme step. She was about to get married to another man, but he hindered that too. Rahul is absconding; search is on": Indore ACP M Rahman.

Here are some interesting facts about Vaishali Thakkar.

She started her career with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She became fame after Sasural Simar Ka. Later, she acted in more than 10 serials.

A suicide note was recovered and it indicates that she has been facing a turbulent love life.

She was engaged to a Kenya based surgeon Abhinandan Singh.

Vaishali belonged to Mahidpur, near Ujjain city.

She finished her education from Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC).

See how netizens and her friends are reacting to Vaishali Takkar's death.

This is beyond shocking and heartbreaking!! Don't even know what to say!! #VaishaliTakkar this not NOT DONE!! pic.twitter.com/sUStcA7VuN — salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) October 16, 2022

Too soon, one more beautiful life lost too soon. This entry shot of her will be etched in my mind forever. May she rest in peace 🙏 #VaishaliTakkar pic.twitter.com/tHE8UdTb5y — attraversiamo 👻 (@Walede16) October 16, 2022

Depression has many faces. Be kind to even smiling faces.

This is really shocking & heart breaking. May your soul rest in peace.#VaishaliTakkar pic.twitter.com/MgcQBT92v0 — Diksha Yadav (@DikshaY62646349) October 16, 2022