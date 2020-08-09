The handsome hunk of Tollywood Rana Daggudbati and Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening. The wedding ceremony took place at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni, Ram Charan, Upasana, Allu Arjun were also seen at the wedding. Other stars watched the wedding virtually through a video link.

Miheeka Bajaj looked super gorgeous in a pink and cream coloured lehenga. Anamika Khanna designed the outfit for Miheeka. She picked statement gold and green coloured neckpiece, earrings and a nose ring. She added gold kaliras to her hands. Tamanna Rooz gave her a perfect dose of makeup. Rana picked a light golden coloured dhoti with a pattu border and added a full-sleeved shirt. He also wore a pattu shawl. Here is the photo of Rana and Miheeka.

Ram Charan, one of the best friends of Rana Daggubati attended the wedding ceremony along with his wife Upasana. The 'RRR' hero took to his Instagram and shared a couple of photos. He captioned the photos as, "Finally my hulk is married. Wishing Rana Daggubati and Miheeka a very happy life together!" Here are the photos.

Here are some more pictures from Rana and Miheeks's wedding.