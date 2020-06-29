We have seen several people expressing their outrage over receiving sky-high current bills and now it is the 'Pink' lady, Taapsee Pannu who has been quite shocked to receive a huge amount of electricity bill. She has joined the list of people to question the rise in power bills. She took to her social media and posted a tweet. She complained that her house is vacant for two months and even after she has received 10 times the usual amount.

She also complained to the Adani Electricity company for charging a huge amount as the electricity bill. She shared a series of tweets on her micro-blogging site. In one of her tweets, she shared the electricity bill of an apartment where no one stays and it is only visited once in a week to clean the apartment. She said that she was worried if someone is actually using the apartment without her knowledge.

Trying to solve the problem Adani group has sent her a link but Taapsee complained that the link is not opening. She wrote as, "So a quick response issue but permission not issued! Matlab is this some kind of besti (insult) link." Most of the fans and celebs reacted to Taapsee's tweet and they also shared their experiences through micro-blogging site. Here is the tweet made by Taapsee Pannu.

3 months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s) I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill. @Adani_Elec_Mum what kind of POWER r u charging us for? pic.twitter.com/jZMMoxDMgj — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 28, 2020

Before Taapsee Pannu, Vir Das tweeted as, "Anyone else in Mumbai gets an electricity bill that is triple what they usually pay?" To which Amyra Dastur replied as, "Omg yes! And I freaking shifted to my mom and dads house in April! They’ve been charging MY flat which I haven’t lived in for 3 months, double what I would pay actually living there! Mine is BEST. Do you know how to stop this nonsense?"

Taapsee Pannu made her acting debut with the film, Jhummandi Naadam and later acted in various films. She went on to act in some of the commercially successful Hindi films including Pink, The Ghazi Attack, Badla, Mission Mangal, etc. She won various awards for her exceptional performances in some of the films. With each passing day, Taapsee is proving her acting mettle. On the professional front, she was last seen in the film Thappad.