Pelli SandaD heroine Sree Leela’s name has been embroiled in a controversy relating to her father's identity. A leading industrialist named Surapaneni Subhakar Rao has denied reports that Sree Leela is his daughter which was doing rounds in the media.

Addressing the media in a press meet held on Sunday, the man who is a CEO of a prominent company clarified that Sree Leela was not his daughter. He revealed that she was the daughter of his ex-wife. “ My ex-wife gave birth to Sree Leela after we separated. My name is erroneously being used in interviews as her father and also in a bid to claim my assets, Subhakar Rao stated.

“ We will proceed legally in this matter. There are still cases pending against our divorce matter. We went from the High Court to the Supreme Court in this regard and I have also complained to the Surapaneni Society about this, ” Subhakara Rao stated.

Pelli SandaD opened in theatres for a festive release on October 15th. This is Sree Leela’s debut film in Tollywood and she impressed the audience with her role as Sahasra where she is paired with actor Srikanth’s son Roshan. She had earlier acted in Kannada films like AP Arjun's romantic entertainer Kiss and Bharaate.

Pelli SandaD is a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Pelli Sandadi directed by K Raghavendra Rao. The film, starring Srikanth along with Ravali and Deepti Bhatnagar, had a successful run at the box office. The sequel was directed by Gowri Ronanki under the supervision of K Raghavendra Rao who also acted in the film. Pelli SandaD is presented by K Krishna Mohan Rao and Arka Media Works with the music scored by MM Keeravani. However the film did not create much of an impact on the audience, but the music album was a hit. She will soon be seen with Ravi Teja in the film Dhamaka which is directed by Trinadh Rao Nakkina.

