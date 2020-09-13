The Bollywood film industry is synonymous with soulful and beautiful songs and it has given some of the evergreen films as well. Not only the filmy buffs but also others would love to listen to a few songs even several years after the release.

Some of the folks have creatively recreated a couple of the songs. Recently, Indonesian fans have recreated a blockbuster song, 'Bole Chudiyan' from the movie, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The video is simply cool and it is going viral online. In the video, one could see each dancer dressed in the similar attires and they performed with much grace and attitude. The video has been posted by famous Indonesian influencer Vina Fan. The video is being shared widely on social media platforms as well and it has garnered more than 1.3 million views on YouTube. Here is the video, without any further late, just give a look at it and we bet you will be stunned.

Here is the original song from the movie, 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is simply known as K3G. The melodrama movie written and directed by Karan Johar and bankrolled by Yash Johar. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor acted in the lead roles. The movie's songs were composed by Jatin–Lalit, Sandesh Shandilya and Aadesh Shrivastava, with lyrics by Sameer and Anil Pandey.

(Source: YouTube)