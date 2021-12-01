Indo-Western Fusion Band Swaraag in Hyderabad For Live Concert

Indo-Western Fusion Band 'Swaraag' recently released a song related to the ongoing #CoronaScare in the entire country. The song is called 'Ja Ja Re Corona Virus' and the song has a Rajasthani folk touch to it. Before the whole 21 days lockdown, the band had been extensively travelling all across the country for shows before things had to be put on hold. But what better way to be in touch with your music than making a new song with a message in it. Yes! the band has done exactly that. And the Rajasthani folk touch to it makes the whole song extremely catchy. The video of the song has been shot at home due to restrictions and shows how one can creatively spend this lockdown time.

Rising Star 3 runner up, the band recently created some original and some cover songs as mentioned below.

Sufi Fusion Song Link: Dam Mast Qalandar

Dam Mast Qalandar is a Sufi Qawali presented by Swaraag in their own style of Indo Western fusion amalgamated with Sufi beats and rhythm. A power-pop rendition of a traditional Qawali with a playful wooden castanets and an intricately designed arrangement, the rendition serves to elevate its listeners to another realm. A Tribute to Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Saab from Swaraag Team.

Original Song Link (By Sony Music): Padharo Mhare Des:

‘Padharo Mhare Des’, a traditional folk song, synonymous with Indian hospitality. It is a celebration of the rich culture and beauty of our land. Adding a lovely personal touch to this melody is Swaraag, the band from Jaipur, giving a strong flavour of folk, fusion and Rajasthan.