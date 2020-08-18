Indian Cinema might not be at the same level with Hollywood, when it comes to standard of stories and character design but it has been catching up with the technical aspects. Soon, many film makers promise that Indian Cinema will be on par with Hollywood and China in terms of production values.

Story telling might take time to improve but Indian Cinema has its own unique way of narration and that should be enhanced with Hollywood methods, one hopes so. Another new innovation from Hollywood is being adapted by Indian Cinema.

Interestingly, this big budget film is going to come from Malayalam Industry. Prithviraj Sukumaran who is on a role delivering big hits at the box office post his Industry hit, debut as a director with Mohan Lal in the lead role, Lucifer, announced about the first Indian film with Virtual Production.

This means less number of people on sets and camera being operated by cinematographer using virtual technology over traditional methods. This technique was used to shoot Star Wars and The Mandalorian series, before. The Lion King and Avatar were entirely shot in studios using few techniques too.

Announcing the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran tweeted, "This is an exciting new chapter in the art and science of film making! So looking forward to this one! Changing times, newer challenges, innovative methods! And an epic story to tell!"

Gokulraj Bhaskar will direct the movie and Prithviraj is producing this film, himself. Movie will release in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages.