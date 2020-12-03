India's Finest Creative Minds Present Unpaused, An Amazon Original Movie Anthology

Amazon Prime Video today announced Unpaused - an anthology of five Hindi short films featuring stories about hope, second chances and new beginnings. The new Amazon Original, Unpaused , was shot in compliance with government rules and regulations issued in the state of Maharashtra, for filming during the Unlock phase. It includes the following 5 short films -

Glitch directed by Raj & DK (The Family Man), starring Gulshan Deviah (Afsos) and Saiyami Kher (Breathe: Into the Shadows). Apartment directed by Nikkhil Advani (D-Day), starring Richa Chadha (Inside Edge), Sumeet Vyas (Wakaalat From Home) and Ishwak singh (Paatal Lok) Rat – A – Tat featuring Rinku Rajguru (Sairat), Lillete Dubey directed by Tannishtha Chatterjee (Parched) Vishaanu directed by Avinash Arun (Paatal Lok), starring Abhishek Banerjee (Paatal Lok) and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan (Thappad) Chaand Mubarak directed by Nitya Mehra (Made in Heaven) starring Ratna Pathak Shah (Thappad) and Shardul Bhardwaj (Bhonsle)

The anthology follows the successful launch of Putham Pudhu Kaalai, the Tamil five-film anthology as well as the successful releases of several widely acclaimed Hindi films such as Chhalaang, Shankuntala Devi and Gulabo Sitabo, and Amazon Original series Bandish Bandits, Paatal Lok, Breathe: Into The Shadows, Mirzapur Season 2 among others. Prime members in India and across 200 countries and territories can stream the Amazon Original Anthology film, Unpaused Hindi starting December 18 only on Amazon Prime Video.

“The union of such creative forces during these unprecedented times is testament to the fact that art will always find expression, even in the most challenging times,” said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video. She added, “These stories are a reminder that there is hope at the end of a dark tunnel and chance for us to embark on new beginnings. We are delighted to offer a fresh format with Unpaused to our customers.”