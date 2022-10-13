Indian of The Year 2022 Winners List

Several celebrities, including Allu Arjun, Neeraj Chopra, Yogi Adityanath, and Marimuthu Yoganathan, were awarded on Wednesday with CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2022 honours in their various categories for their efforts that have made the country proud across the world. Some union ministers attended the occasion and handed prizes to Allu Arjun in the entertainment area, Marimuthu Yoganathan in the climate warrior category, Neeraj Chopra in sports, Yogi Adityanath in politics, and Dr. Shankare Gowda in social change.

Social Change: Asha Workers, Dr Shankare Gowda, Hemkunt Foundation, Raju Kendre, Tajamul Islam

Climate Warrior: Jadav Payeng, Jamuna Tudu, Marimuthu Yoganathan, Prasiddhi Singh, Sumaira Abdulali

Entertainment: Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Team RRR, and Vivek Agnihotri

Sports: Achanta Sharath Kamal, Lakshya Sen, Neeraj Chopra, Nikhat Zareen, R Praggnanandhaa

Startups: Falguni Nayar (Nykaa), Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari (PhysicsWallah), Sriharsha Majety (Swiggy), The Kamath Brothers (Zerodha), Sridhar Vembu and Tony Thomas (Zoho)