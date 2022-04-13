Washington: The craze over “Saami Saami” song from blockbuster movie Pusha refuses to die down. The dance moves of Rashmika Mandana which was choreographed by Sekhar Master is being replicated by many across the world as “Saami Saami” continues to be the buzzword on social media.

After girls videos of grooving to Rashmika Mandana’s song hitting the social media, now a young lad Jainil Mehta, who is a fine-arts student at the University of Southern California, attempted to add soul into the “Saami Saami” song with his moves. Wearing a sequined lehenga, Jainil can be seen dancing on the streets of Brooklyn in New York city. Netizens are going ga-ga over his dancing skills. Take a look at his viral video.

21-year-old Jainil Mehta, who is learning choreography in the US, often dresses up as a girl and dances on the streets. He says he loves talking to people while dancing in the streets. He is now posting his street dance performance videos on Instagram seeking viewers feedback.

Earlier, he did a video on Gangubhai Kathiyawadi film song which was picturised on Alia Bhatt. This video also received praises from social media users. The folks have appreciated Jainil’s dancing skills but they also have questioned his female dressing choice.