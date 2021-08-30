Indian Idol Winner Sreerama Chandra in Bigg Boss Telugu 5?

The latest season of Bigg Boss Telugu will start airing soon. Every day we are getting news regarding the contestants of the show, this season. Now the latest buzz is that we will have Indian Idol 5 winner Sreerama Chandra participating in the show.

Every season there will be at least one singer in the house and this time, there was no announcement yet. So Viewers started thinking that season 5 might be the first Bigg Boss Telugu season that will not have a singer contestant. But that might not be the case as makers are following the tradition and will have at least one singer this season as well, that is Sreerama. His participation has not been confirmed yet. So we will have to wait for some time.

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 will start airing on September 5th at 6 pm. This will be the Grand Premiere of the show with regular episodes airing from the next day at a different time. Star Maa also announced the timing for the episodes from Monday. The Nagarjuna hosted show will air at 10 pm from Monday to Friday with a different time for the Weekend episode.

The audience is excited about the show and is waiting for it to start airing. With every new promo that releases, the Bigg Boss fans get even more excited.

Other confirmed contestants that are entering the house, are Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, Priya, RJ Kajal, Anchor Lobo, Lahari Shari, Sarayu, Maanas, VJ Sunny, Jabardasth Priyanka, and Anne Master. Catch Bigg Boss Telugu 5 on Star Maa.