Indian Idol Season 13 Audition Begins

Indian Idol makers are all set to launch Season 13 and auditions are underway. As of now, auditions have been conducted in Kolkata, Indore, Jaipur, Bhubaneshwar, Mumbai Guwahati, and Patna. On July 26, judges completed auditions in Chandigarh. As per reports, thousands of applications have flooded Sony Liv app.

It appears Season 13 will be bigger than all the other seasons. A promo featuring Indian Idol season 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan about the Indian Idol Season 13 audition in Dehradun on July 28 has gone viral.

How To Take Part In Indian Idol Season 13 Audition?

Step 1: Download Sony Live app and open it

Step 2: Click on the Indian Idol Digital Audition

Step 3: Enter your Mobile number and OTT confirmation

Step 5: Choose Language, Gender, State, and City

Step 6: Answer the questions: Like you have any contract with any company or have you participated in any singing show etc.

Step 7: Upload your singing video. The video should be clear and at least 90 seconds

The selected candidates will receive a call for the Indian Idol audition. The candidate's age should be between 18 to 35 and the candidate should be mentally fit. The last date of audition is July 31, 2022 in Delhi. Speculation is rife that Indian Idol season 13 is likely to start in the first week of September.