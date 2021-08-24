Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Gifted With Audi Q7: Who's The Donor?

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan received a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh and a swanky car. After his victory on August 15, he has been receiving immense love and blessings from fans. Besides this, Pawandeep was gifted with an amazing surprise from other Indian Idol 12 contestants.

As per the reports, the first runner-up and dearest friend of Pawandeep, Arunita Kanjilal has gifted him an expensive Audi Q7 as a token of love. Reports claim that the car price ranges from Rs 69.27 lakh to Rs 81.18 lakhs. Besides Arunita, Sayli Kamble has gifted him a gold chain worth Rs 72,000.

Mohd Danish gifted him a guitar worth Rs 14 lakh. Shanmukhapriya sent him a Manish Malhotra-designed suit of Rs 1.3 lakh. Not only these finalists but other contestants like Sawai Bhatt bought a traditional Rajasthani outfit for Pawandeep and Anjali Gaikwad gifted him a platinum bracelet worth Rs 4 lakh.

Though it appears that the contestants of Indian Idol 12 had planned to gift such expensive gifts to the Indian Idol 12 winner, there is no official confirmation about the same.