Indian Idol 12 Voting: Check Poll Results

The Sony TV reality TV shows Indian Idol 12 is always there in the news for one or the other reason. Be it the contestants or the over-praising judges or some other news regarding the votes, this show always has the audience hooked. After a good long run, this season is about to air its grand finale on August 15.

On Independence Day, we will get the winner of this season. While speculations are everywhere and everyone has a different name in mind, we all know there can only be one winner. Fans will want their favorite contestant to win, but if we look at the Voting trends, you will find a completely unexpected name on top. It could be anyone, from the top six remaining contestants.

As of now in Indian Idol 12, six contestants are remaining. They are Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukha Priya and Arunita Kanjilal. The winner will be one from among these. All these singers enjoy a huge fan following and these fans will vote hard to make their favourite one win.

While Shanmukha Priya is constantly in the news and has received praises from the judges for her performances, the same is not the thinking of the viewers. She does have a good fanbase but many from the audience, do not really like her singing and feel that she doesn’t deserve to be one of the finalists let alone win the show. On the other hand, Mohd Danish is equally loved by the audience and the judges. He has managed to woo the fans, but even he is not there in the front running for the title of Indian Idol 12.

Let us tell you that the contestant that everyone feels will become the winner of the show is none other than Pawandeep Rajan. Yes, you read that right. On Twitter and other social media platforms, he is the most talked-about singer. Pawandeep Rajan has the highest chances of winning the trophy.

Catch the Grand Finale of Indian Idol 12 on Sony TV on August 15.