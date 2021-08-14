Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale Winner Prediction

The much-awaited Grand Finale of Indian Idol 12 is going to air tomorrow on Independence Day. We have 6 contestants in the finals. All these contestants have a good fanbase who are voting relentlessly for them to make their favourite win.

As we all know, the strongest ones among these finalists are Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, and Shanmukhapriya. Predictions are that one among these contestants will win Indian Idol 12. Votes are higher for these singers and they have also been the most talked-about participants on the show. The wait is only for a day until we get the winner.

Judging by how the season went by and what the audience’s reaction has been, many are predicting that we certainly cannot ignore Mohammad Danish. He will also be the one to watch out for. But one name that is on everyone’s mind is, Pawandeep Rajan. He has impressed not just the judges but also the viewers.

When a few tarot card readers were contacted, they gave two different names as to who can win the show, but the consistent one on their list was Rajan. Some said it can be between Rajan and Danish and some said that it will be between Rajan and Kanjilal. But as you can see, Rajan’s name was always there.

Catch the Grand Finale of Indian Idol 12 on August 15. It will be a celebration-filled episode with some big names making an appearance. We have Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. Also joining in for the promotion of Shershaah are actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Who do you think will be the winner?