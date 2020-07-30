Pan-India actor Sonu Sood is the most talked about celebrity, as the man of the hour during the current . Guess what? The actor is celebrating his birthday today on July 30. This year, it is going to be a special birthday and perhaps the best ever in his life. You might be wondering how! It’s very rare, people have a great heart to help others, especially during the distressing time of the coronavirus pandemic and the consequent lockdown.

Sonu Sood has been in the news ever since the country was under lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus situation. He has been at the forefront of extending voluntary relief measures to thousands of stranded migrant workers. Right from providing free ration to arranging buses to reach them to their home states, the actor is doing everything possible in his capacity to help people in need. He not only arranged flights for Indians stranded elsewhere but is even chipping in to provide succour for some of the people affected by the crippling times.

The pace and intensity with which Sonu Sood is going about his Good Samaritan service leaving the general public in awe. He is being appreciated on social media and outside as a ‘messiah’ and a ‘hero in real life’. Considering all the positive vibes and heartening news being written about his noble work and people blessing him from the bottom of their heart, his birthday this year can’t get better for him, is the general feeling.

Colleagues from film industries across the country, friends and millions of netizens are showering praises and pouring out with birthday wishes on the social media platforms.

Sonu Sood will soon be appearing as a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show. He will be the first guest to the show which resumed its episodes post lockdown. The promo of the episode featuring Sonu has been released by the organizers. As a surprise to Sonu, Kapil Sharma roped in several people who were benefited by the actor’s benevolence. These people, mostly migrants, expressing their gratitude made him emotional. The promo video is also going viral on social media. This episode of The Kapil Sharma Show with Sonu Sood will be aired on August 1 (Saturday) at 9.30 pm.