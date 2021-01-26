India’s Most Anticipated Game FAU-G Launched On Republic Day

Ever since the announcement, FAU-G mobile game has been one of the most anticipated games in India. The game was announced in September and was to release in December last year, but it is here now. nCore Games and actor Akshay Kumar have posted about the game launch.

Fearless and United Guards (FAU-G) is said to be the Indian version of PUBG and will be an alternative for the teenagers who loved the now banned game, PUBG. FAU-G was launched today on Republic Day, (26 January). It is available on Google Play Store to download.

nCore Games confirmed that the game can be downloaded from the Play store by clicking on ‘Install.’ It can be downloaded on mobile phones and is compatible with OS8 and above. Currently the game is available for Android users and will soon be available for iOs users as well; as of now there was no announcement regarding any specific date for iOs users, so it is difficult to say whether the iOS users will be able to download the game or not.

nCore founder Vishal Gondal said that the game currently has single-player and cooperative play mode available. Soon the Battle Royale mode and PvP (player versus player) modes will also be added. Later there will also be new weapons and items available for free and for in-app purchase.

FAU-G was announced by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in September, last year. The actor confirmed that this game will support Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Made in India’ campaign. FAU-G aims to bring the sacrifices of Indian soldiers to people. The gameplay is like a tribute to the soldiers and also 20 percent of the revenue goes to Bharat Ke Veer trust.

"Supporting PM Narendra Modi's AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to Bharat Ke Veer Trust," read Kumar's post.

Supporting PM @narendramodi's AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

Akshay Kumar posted on Twitter and announced the launch of FAU-G. He wrote, “Fearless And United Guards. Face the enemy. Fight for your country. Protect our Flag. India’s most anticipated action game, Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today.”

Download now: https://t.co/8cuWhoq2JJ#HappyRepublicDay #FAUG @BharatKeVeer pic.twitter.com/uH72H9W7TI — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 26, 2021

The description of FAU-G on Google play store reads, “FAU-G is a proudly made in India project from nCore Games that pays tribute to the heroes of our nation’s armed forces. Based on real-world scenarios, FAU-G brings to life the thrill and adrenaline of a life spent guarding India’s borders.”

FAU-G as of now is in the early access stage. Based on the initial feedback received from the Indian public, the game will have to improve further and updates will be coming soon. nCore Games confirmed that more healing items, weapons and a built to storyline will happen soon.