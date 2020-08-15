Tollywood stylish star Allu Arjun shared two adorable videos on his Twitter account on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan dressed in traditional outfits. Allu Arjun captioned the video of Allu Arha as, "My lil Madan Mohan Malaviya". In the video, she says 'Satyamevajayathe'. Here is the video, check it out.

Here is another video shared by Allu Arjun in which one could see Allu Ayaan dressed in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy outfit. Allu Arjun captioned the video as, "Get out of my mother land ... my lil SYE RA NARASIMHA REDDY."

Allu Arjun also shared Independence day wishes through his Twitter. He shared a photo and captioned it as, "Happy Independence Day to my fellow Indians . Deep Gratitude in our hearts for those who sacrificed their lives for us . Jai Hind!" Here is the tweet.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun and Sukumar have joined their hands together for a film, titled, PUSHPA. This is the third for the duo to collaborate with each other after Arya and Arya 2. The makers of the movie are planning to make it a pan-India film. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead in the flick. Due to the coronavirus induced lockdown, the shooting of the film has been halted