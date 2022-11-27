Superstar Krishna breathed his last on November 15 and the legendary actor was cremated at Mahaprasthanam on November 16 with full state honours. Marking the 13th day of superstar Krishna’s demise, Mahesh Babu and the Ghattamaneni family organised Pedda Karma (the 13th day) ceremony today in the presence of a huge number of fans.

Superstar Mahesh Babu on this occasion said, “My father has given me a lot and your love is the greatest gift. I will always be indebted to him. Dad is always in my heart. He will always remain in your hearts. His memories will always stay with us. So glad you all are here. I wish from the bottom of my heart that your love and blessings remain with me.”

Namrata Shirodkar, Manjula, Sudheer Babu, Adiseshagiri Rao and other family members attended the event.

