Inaya Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is heading towards the grand finale next week. The show completed its 14 weeks and contestants are entering into finale week. Bigg Boss Telugu 6 viewers are excited about to know which contestant will lift the trophy. The sources and social media predictions say that Revath will bag the trophy and Shrihan may end up as the runner-up of the show. Talking about finale week elimination, the contestants who are on the nomination list are Adi Reddy, Revanth, Inaya, Sri Satya, Keerthy, and Rohit. So the sources say that Inaya is out of the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house. A section of the audience say that Inaya's elimination is unfair because she is predicted to be in the top five finalist. It seems like Bigg Boss Telugu 6 makers saved Sri Satya and replaced Inaya