Imlie Actress To Enter Bigg Boss 16?

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan is all set to rock the Bigg Boss 16 stage with new rules and top TV actors are expected to take part. With the Hindi Bigg Boss completing 15 years, makers are planning something unique for season 16. The first Bigg Boss 16 promo was released, in which Salman Khan says that for the previous 15 seasons, contestants played their game, but this time Bigg Boss will play his game.

This sounds thrilling and Bigg Boss Hindi viewers are excited about the show's launch date. The show will be aired on Colors TV and live will be shown on Voot. Anyway, if you miss watching episodes on Colors TV, then you can check out Voot. According to rumors, Bigg Boss 16 will premiere by mid-October. Sources say that the Bigg Boss 16 makers are busy finalising the contestants.



After BB16 promo was dropped, there have been several rumours about contestants who might enter Bigg Boss season 16. In a latest development, social media is abuzz with reports that the makers have approached Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants to sign the deal. As per reports, Munawar Faruqui is the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 16. Now there is talk that Imlie actress Mayuri Deshmukh has been approached by Bigg Boss Hindi makers with a huge remuneration offer. The TV serial actress is likely to sign a deal. Earlier, there was a rumor that Mayuri Aka Malini was taking a break from Imlie. Let us wait and watch if the rumour comes true or not. On the other hand, few news channels say that another lead actor in Imlie, Fahmaan has also been approached by Hindi Bigg Boss 16 makers.