Imlie Actor Breaks Silence on Bigg Boss 16 Entry

Bigg Boss 16 is making the headlines after the makers released BB16 promo. Salman Khan's Bigg Boss is the most controversial Hindi reality show which has garnered highest TRP ratings for the channel Colors. Earlier, speculation was rife that Imlie actor Fahmaan Khan was approached by the Bigg Boss 16 makers to rope him in as a contestant on the show. Buzz had it that Fahmaan agreed to the deal and was quitting Imlie TV serial to enter Bigg Boss 16 show. But Fahmaan has issued a clarity that Bigg Boss 16 makers approached him, but he has turned down the offer as he is not interested in taking part in shows like Bigg Boss.

In an interview with Times Now, Fahmaan said, "Yes, I had been approached for the show but I am not keen on participating in the show at the moment. For now, I would be more interested in participating in an adventurous show like Khatron Ke Khiladi, if approached in the future. I have recently wrapped up my shooting schedule for Imlie. I would be happy to inform everyone if something new comes up."

For the unversed, Fahmaan Khan shot to limelight with his role as Aryan Singh Rathore in the Star Plus' Imlie. Fahmaan Khan earned a huge fan following with his attitude in the series and also for his romance with Imlie. Fahmaan Khan has also appeared in shows like Ishq Mein Marjawan, Mere dad ki dulhan, and Apna time Bhi Aayega.

Bigg Boss 16 will premiere on October 1 at 9.30 p.m. Colors recently dropped first promo of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16. The promo hints at Bigg Boss 16 being very unique in concept and exceed viewers' expectations. Photos of Bigg Boss 16 house are being widely circulated on social media platforms.