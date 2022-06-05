IIFA 2022 Winners List: Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi Win Awards

June 05, 2022

The ruling YSRCP is confident about winning the by-election to the Atmakur Assembly seat in Andhra Pradesh. The main opposition Telugu Desam Party is staying away from the contest and BJP is in the fray. The by-election will take place on June 23. The bypolls to Atmakur is necessitated due to the death of Mekapati Goutham Reddy, who was Andhra Pradesh Minister for Industry and Information Technology.