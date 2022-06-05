IIFA 2022 Winners List: Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi Win Awards
The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) winners list is out now. This is the 22nd IIFA Awards and it took place on June 3 and 4 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff, Nora Fatehi, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Pankaj Tripathi were among those who attended the award ceremony. Salman Khan, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul hosted the show on June 4. Farah Khan and Aparshakti Khurana hosted the event on June 3.
Here's a look at IIFA 2022 Award winners
Best Picture - Shershaah
Best Director - Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah
Best Actress In A Supporting Role - Sai Tamhankar, Mimi
Best Debut Male - Ahan Shetty, Tadap
Best Debut Female - Sharvari Wagh, Bunty Aur Babli 2
Best Playback Singer Male - Jubin Nautiyal, Raatan Lambiyan, Shershaah
Best Playback Singer Female - Asees Kaur, Raatan Lambiyan, Shershaah
Best Music (Tie) - A R Rahman, Atrangi Re, and Tanishk Bagchi, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose, B Praak, Jaani, Shershaah
Best Lyrics - Kausar Munir, Lehra Do, 83
Best Story Original - Anurag Basu, Ludo
Best Story Adapted - Kabir Khan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, 83
Best Actor In A Leading Role - Vicky Kaushal, Sardar Udham
Best Actress In A Leading Role - Kriti Sanon, Mimi
Best Actor In A Supporting Role - Pankaj Tripathi, Ludo