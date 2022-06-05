IIFA 2022 Winners List: Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi Win Awards

Jun 05, 2022, 15:26 IST
The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) winners list is out now. This is the 22nd IIFA Awards and it took place on June 3 and 4 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff, Nora Fatehi, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Pankaj Tripathi were among those who attended the award ceremony. Salman Khan, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul hosted the show on June 4. Farah Khan and Aparshakti Khurana hosted the event on June 3.
Here's a look at IIFA 2022 Award winners 

Best Picture - Shershaah

Best Director - Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah

Best Actress In A Supporting Role - Sai Tamhankar, Mimi

Best Debut Male - Ahan Shetty, Tadap

Best Debut Female - Sharvari Wagh, Bunty Aur Babli 2

Best Playback Singer Male - Jubin Nautiyal, Raatan Lambiyan, Shershaah

Best Playback Singer Female - Asees Kaur, Raatan Lambiyan, Shershaah

Best Music (Tie) - A R Rahman, Atrangi Re, and Tanishk Bagchi, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose, B Praak, Jaani, Shershaah

Best Lyrics - Kausar Munir, Lehra Do, 83

Best Story Original - Anurag Basu, Ludo

Best Story Adapted - Kabir Khan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, 83

Best Actor In A Leading Role - Vicky Kaushal, Sardar Udham

Best Actress In A Leading Role - Kriti Sanon, Mimi

Best Actor In A Supporting Role - Pankaj Tripathi, Ludo


