IIFA 2022 Date, Venue, Streaming Time

The most prestigious International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has arrived! The much-awaited award event has returned after a two-year break owing to the Covid-19 epidemic. While celebrities like Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shahid Kapoor, and others have already arrived in Abu Dhabi, the award ceremony will last two days—June 3 and 4.

Where Is IIFA 2022 Taking Place?

This is the 22nd IIFA Awards and it will take place on June 3 and 4. On June 2, an IIFA Weekend Press Conference was held. The venue is Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Hosts

Salman Khan, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul will host the event on June 4. Farah Khan and Aparshakti Khurana will host on June 3.

Celebrities who are performing

The celebrities who will be performing on the IIFA 2022 stage include Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan, Dhvani Bhanushali, Asees Kaur and Ash King.

Guests at IIFA 2022

Mithun Chakraborty, Boney Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Lara Dutta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nargis Fakhri, Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Rampal, and Sanya Malhotra

Where to watch IIFA 2022:

The awards will air on Colors TV, and if you miss it, you may watch it on Voot.