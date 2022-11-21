At the 53 Edition of the Indian International Film Festival of India being held in Goa, Tollywood actor and Megastar Chiranjeevi was named the Indian Film Personality of the Year 2022. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur announced the same at the film festival's opening ceremony.

Greatly Delighted and Humbled at this honour, Sri @ianuragthakur ! My deep gratitude to Govt of India and all my loving fans only because of whom i am here today!, Chiranjeevi replied in on his micro blogging account in response to the Union Minister's tweet.

The Godfather actor who couldn't make it to the event took to Twitter to thank all those who congratulated him for being bestowed with the Indian Film Personality of the Year 2022 at the IFFI 53 event.

Chiranjeevi whose original name is Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad is a renowned Indian actor, film producer, philanthropist, and politician who has acted more than 150 films in a career spanning more than four decades.He has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third highest civilian honour, the Raghupathi Venkaiah award, the highest award of Andhra Pradesh, the Nandi award and many others. He made his debut with Punadhirallu in 1978 and is a self-made actor who continues to be an inspiration to newcomers, including successful actors like Srikanth, Ravi Teja, and many others.

Chiranjeevi also forayed into politics and was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on 29 March 2012. On 28 October 2012, he was sworn in as the Union Minister of State (Independent charge), Ministry of Tourism. Chiranjeevi quit active politics in 2014 and made his comeback in 2017 with the film Khaidi No 150. The Acharya actor has completed shooting for his latest film Waltair Veerayya and is getting ready for another film titled Bhola Shankar.

