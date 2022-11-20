IFFI Goa 2022: International Film Festival of India Kicks Off, Bhediya to Screen on Nov 25

Panaji: The 53rd edition of the International Film Festival India (IFFI) kicked off in Goa on Sunday. The film festival was inaugurated by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, Taleigao at Panaji.

The nine-day long film festival will showcase a host of films from different parts of India. As India celebrates Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, the theme of the opening ceremony is set as “Evolution of Indian Cinema in the last 100 years”.

The IFFI jury comprises of Israeli writer and film director Nadav Lapid, American producer Jinko Gotoh, French film editor Pascale Chavance, French documentary filmmaker, film critic, and journalist Javier Angulo Barturen and Indian film director Sudipto Sen.

India's official entry to the Oscars in the best international film category, Pan Nalin's Gujarati film "Chhello Show" (The Last Film Show), and Madhur Bhandarkar's "India Lockdown" will have special screenings at the festival. The yet-to-be released Bhediya which stars Varun Dhawan will be screened at the film festival on November 25.

This year, a total of 15 films including India's entry The Kashmir Files will compete for the coveted Golden Peacock at the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The list comprises 12 International and three Indian films that represent the emerging trends in the aesthetics and politics of art.

During the IFFI film festival, award-winning Spanish director Suara will be honoured with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award. As Manipuri film industry celebrates golden jubilee this year, five Manipuri films, including "Ishanou" (The Chosen One) and "Ratan Thiyam - the Man of the Theatre", a documentary on the life of the theatre maestro from the northeastern state will be showcased at the film festival.

