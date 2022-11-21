PANAJI: In a rare honour for the Telugu film industry, the cult classic movie Sankarabharanam was selected in the Indian Restored Classics category at the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival being held in Goa. Sankarabharanam is directed by Kalatapasvi K Vishwanath the film was released 42 years ago.

The National Film Archives of India has digitized five movies and Sankarabharanam (1980) is one of them, which will be exhibited in the film festival. The other films include Ganashatru (1989) Bengali, Nanak Nam Jahaz Hai (1969) Punjabi, Nausherwan-e-Adil (1957) Hindi, and Satyajit Ray’s Shatranj Ke Khilari (1977) in Urdu/Hindi.

Sankarabharanam, when released in 1980 was one of the first Telugu films to catapult the fame of the Telugu film industry at the national level. The movie won several National Awards and changed the course of filmmaking where classical music and dance were given due importance. The film was produced by Edida Nageswa Rao under the banner Purnodaya Art Creations.

Producer Edida Nageswa Rao's son Edida Raja will attend the screening as a special invitee.

