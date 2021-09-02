“If it weren't for these circumstances (COVID) I would have banned myself,” Natural Star Nani said during the Tuck Jagadish Trailer release on Wednesday. Speaking to the media after the trailer launch, Nani said,” I won't say that there are new twists or aspects in Tuck Jagadish, but I can assure you that this is a movie that we grew up watching and we miss watching nowadays. It’s a homely movie and has all the necessary sentiments,” said Nani.

Tuck Jagadish is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner Shine Screens. The film stars Nani, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Jagapathi Babu, Thiruveer, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Devadarshini, and Daniel Balaji in prominent roles. Music is composed by S. Thaman and background music is scored by Gopi Sundar. Cinematography by Prasad Murella and editing is by Prawin Pudi. Tuck Jagadish is now scheduled to release on 10 September 2021 on Amazon Prime Video coinciding with the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Speaking at the trailer release ceremony of the film in Hyderabad, Nani said, "The trailer was released on Wednesday but some people have already seen it already. Tears welled up in the eyes of those who saw it. Shiva is good at showcasing family sentiments the film is at a next level in that regard. Telugu audiences are always interested in watching movies in theaters. We love movies too which is why we are releasing our movie on the OTT platform because of the circumstances. I have a firm belief that the audience will respect our film, Nani said.

When questioned about some people objecting to the release of Tuck Jagadish on the OTT platform, he said,” I have a lot of respect for them. There is nothing wrong with them reacting under their circumstances. I can understand their difficulty and state of affairs. If not Jagdish Naidu (Nani's character in Tuck Jagdish), I am their family too, he said with his smile. “It is painful to be seen as an outsider. They even said they would stop my movie. If my movie is not released in theaters when the situation is normal, not others banning me I will ban myself, ”said Nani.

Speaking on the occasion director Shiva Nirvana said, "Only Nani and I know the pain of knowing that our film will not be released in th

Also Watch: Nani’s Tuck Jagadish Trailer Is Out

eaters. If the film was to be released in theaters and anything untoward happened, we asked them to deduct from our remuneration, he revealed.

The producers have been waiting for five months for the release of the film, but there has been no change in the conditions outside which is why we have decided to finally release it on OTT, he explained. Actors Praveen and Thiruveer also participated in the function.

Also Read: Meet The Next Celebrity Guest On Jr NTR's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu