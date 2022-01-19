Ideabrew Studios Podcasts Hit A Century

It's a 100 not out for Ideabrew Studios as the emerging podcast company completes a hundred shows of podcasts for their listeners. Collaborating with some of the top media companies and eminent personalities, the studio has provided various podcasts with an array of topics. Providing entertainment and deep insights into achievers’ minds, podcasts have seen a massive rise in recent years. From storytelling, self-help conversations to chat shows, each platform offers a wide range of content for their listeners.

The successful completion of 100 shows featured industry stalwarts from across the Media & Entertainment, FMCG, Automobile and Banking & Insurance sectors amongst others. Presenting eminent personalities from various backgrounds, a host of corporate honchos, artists, digital influencers and actors have been a part of the journey, some of them includes Ankur Wariko, Shailja Saraswati, Rohas Nagpal, Anupama Chopra, Mantra, Ayaz Memon, Freishia, TV presenter RK who have their own podcasts and set of listeners through the studios.

Speaking on the milestone, Aditya Kuber, CEO, Ideabrew Studios said, “It is amazing to see our initiative complete 100 shows and counting! Such milestones help extensively in inspiring our workforce and helping them bring new ideas and fresh perspectives. My sincere gratitude to each of the thought leaders, who, with their spirit, drive, and insight, continue to propel with their offerings and engage and entertain their listeners. The variety of content available through our network continues to grow and entertain listeners and we will strive to grow this further.”

Going strong at 100 and continuing to strive for more, Ideabrew studios has collaborated with Sakaal Media Group, Film Companion, ReadOn, The Signal, Big FM and other publishers. The studio is looking towards curating more such offerings and content that provide immense value to its listeners and clients that makes Ideabrew Studios a one stop destination for podcast and its dynamics.