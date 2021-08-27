Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu Leaked For Full Download On Movierulz, TamilRockers

Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu aka IVNR is a Telugu movie, written and directed by Ahishor Solomon. Produced by Ravi Shankar Shastri and Harish Koyalagundla under the banner AI Movies. This film features Sushanth and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead roles. The movie hit the big screens today, i.e., August 27, 2021. The film has been receiving a thumping response from all quarters.

In this film, Sushant was seen as an architect with a loving mother and a beautiful girlfriend. Things go wrong when he parked the bike in ‘No Parking Zone’. The real conflict of the film starts during the interval portion. While the initial second half builds tense moments, it is said to be a watchable movie for the audience. Unfortunately, the film has been leaked by infamous websites like movierulz, Tamilrockers, and others for free download.

Mind you, Piracy should not be encouraged at any cost. Enjoy Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu only on the big screen. If you come across any pirated copies of Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu, report them to the cyber cell.