"I would be a hundred feet in the air!" Spiderman star Tom Holland reveals on doing top action stunts for Uncharted

TOM HOLLAND (Nathan Drake) has quickly emerged as one of Hollywood's most exciting and versatile young actors.



As a veteran of the Spider-Man movies, Holland is well-versed in filming action, but from the very beginning, it was clear to him that Uncharted would require its own approach. “It was exciting to have the opportunity to bring a character like this to life – to explore the action sequences and figure out what he could do and what he couldn’t.”



“We must have shot that for four or five weeks, almost every day,” says Holland. “At times, I’d be like a hundred feet in the air, attached to a spinning box, and I would have to hang on until it would throw me off. The wires would catch me – and that was scary, but it made the scene that much more authentic. We were really pushing the boundaries of what we’ve seen before in cinema, and paying respect to the incredible action sequences from the games.”



Holland says that to pull it off, he trained as hard or harder for Uncharted as he has for the Spider-Man films. “At first, I trained for agility. And then I stood next to Mark and realized how big he is,” he says. “I realized, man, I need to put on some timber, because otherwise, I’m going to look like his nephew. I trained my ass off – I was eating as much as I could. So, when Mark said, ‘Wow, you’ve really put some size on, well done,’ I was so flattered.”



