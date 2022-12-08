I Wish to Act with Mohanlal in a Film Every Year: Manchu Lakshmi

Mohanlal's next titled 'Monster' stars Manchu Lakshmi in an important role. It's a mystery thriller directed by Vysakh. It's now streaming on DisneyPlusHotstar. Revealing insights of the film in an interview Manchu Lakshmi says...

I played a very interesting role of Manju Durga in this film. While acting in it I had the doubt if they would portray my role just the way they narrated. It's because most of the characters narrated change when it comes to implementation. Here I haven't experienced any such things.

I had language related difficulties while acting in Malayalam. They're different from the ones back in Telugu, they were lengthy. I went to the sets energetically and they said my character should be dull. I took a little time to get in to the mood and language.

Mohanlal is a legendary actor. He isn't just an actor but also has multifaceted talents. He did many experiments on screen and still doing many challenging roles. I said I wish to do one film every year with you, to mohanlal garu. At his age and stature it's quite common to think about a safe play instead of doing these controversial subjects but he's unique.

In my opinion love has no gender, region, caste, religion differences. Any two people can love each other. No one has a right to dictate whom to love.

I enjoy trolls and memes. I even try to give clues to them to make more creative stuff. More than an actor I present myself well in TV programmes. As of now I'm working in Gambler, Lechindi Mahila Lokam, Agni Nakshatram and other movies.

Also Read: Megastar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya Releasing Ahead Of Sankranti 2023