I Want To Marry Pratik Sehajpal: Bigg Boss OTT Contestant Moose Jattana

Love is once again blooming in the Bigg Boss house. Every season, we have some new pair that became close to each other in the house. They start sharing a bond deeper than the others have. This happened in Bigg Boss season 13 when Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill became close to each other. Fans started liking their chemistry a lot.

This time in the Bigg Boss OTT house, we have Moose Jattana who has fallen in love with Pratik Sehajpal. She confessed to him and even showed interest in marrying Pratik. In a recent episode, she even proposed to a fellow contestant.

Moose is getting happy over the littlest things. She became excited when Pratik offered her his jacket when she was feeling a bit cold. Moose changed into a backless top and jeans and walked about the washroom area after showering. This is when Pratik entered and told her to be careful as she might bump into someone. He even gave her his jacket and she smiled.

This happened a few days ago where Moose, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal were at the garden area, few episodes ago. While they were talking, Moose expressed her love for Pratik.