The makers unveiled the highly anticipated teaser of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush at the banks of Sarayu river in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday evening. Thousands of fans gathered at the venue to get a glimpse of their favourite stars. While Prabhas plays the titular role of Lord Ram aka Adipurush in the film, Kriti plays Janki aka Goddess Sita and Saif plays Ravana.The film is based on the epic of Ramayana, showcasing the triumph of good over evil. It also stars Sunny Singh as Laxman and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. Interestingly, the religious town Ayodhya is also the birthplace of Lord Ram, making the location relevant for the grand event.

Prabhas, who received much love from his fans gathered at the venue says, “Jai Shri Ram! We as a team came to Ayodhya for Adipurush promotions and to seek blessings of Lord Ram. When I was offered this role, I was frightened and called my director Om Raut and told him that I might make mistakes while portraying Ram. I am grateful that we are getting a lot of love and support from our fans but now I have left everything on Lord Ram.”

Adipurush promises to be a visual extravaganza and is slated to release on January 12, 2023 in five languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair.

