I Have to Pay Lawyer Fee, Income Tax: Salman on BB Remuneration 

Bigg Boss 16 grand premiere launch shooting as begun. The video of Salman Khan hosting Bigg Boss 16 premiere episode is trending on social media. The contestants who entered the Bigg Boss 16 house are Gautam Vig, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, and Sumbul Touqeer. Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Sreejita De, and Tina Dutta are on the confirmed contestants list of Bigg Boss 16. There is speculation doing the rounds that Salman Khan's remuneration for Bigg Boss season 16 is around Rs 1000 crores. In the recent press meet, Salman clarified that the news is false and said, "If I ever get paid Rs 1000 crore, I will never work again. But there will come a day when I shall be paid this amount. If I am paid this much, I will have so many other expenses, such as lawyers, that I will actually need them. . My lawyers are no less than Salman Khan. My earnings are not even one fourth of it. These reports are read by income tax and ED department too."

There were rumours that Colors is planning to change the host of the show. Salman Khan replied to those rumours and said that he don't want to return to the show and host it but Colors Channel won't have any option to replace me. He said that Bigg Boss makers come back as they won't have a chance. It is worth mentioning that Salman Khan has a special fan base for his own style of hosting the show.